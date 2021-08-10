Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

Earnings results for Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Fury Gold Mines last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Fury Gold Mines has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year (($0.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fury Gold Mines are expected to remain at ($0.10) per share in the coming year.

Analyst Opinion on Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fury Gold Mines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 151.57%. The high price target for FURY is $2.40 and the low price target for FURY is $2.40. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines does not currently pay a dividend. Fury Gold Mines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

In the past three months, Fury Gold Mines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.65% of the stock of Fury Gold Mines is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY



Earnings for Fury Gold Mines are expected to remain at ($0.10) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Fury Gold Mines is -8.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fury Gold Mines is -8.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fury Gold Mines has a P/B Ratio of 2.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

