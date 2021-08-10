Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Earnings results for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Genmab A/S last posted its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The company earned $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year ($1.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.0. Earnings for Genmab A/S are expected to grow by 32.73% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.73 per share. Genmab A/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genmab A/S in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.49%. The high price target for GMAB is $47.00 and the low price target for GMAB is $36.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S does not currently pay a dividend. Genmab A/S does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

In the past three months, Genmab A/S insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.36% of the stock of Genmab A/S is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB



Earnings for Genmab A/S are expected to grow by 32.73% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Genmab A/S is 35.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.97. The P/E ratio of Genmab A/S is 35.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.97. Genmab A/S has a PEG Ratio of 3.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Genmab A/S has a P/B Ratio of 10.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

