Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Earnings results for Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Genprex last posted its earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Genprex has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.61) diluted earnings per share). Genprex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genprex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 138.91%. The high price target for GNPX is $7.00 and the low price target for GNPX is $7.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Genprex has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, Genprex has a forecasted upside of 138.9% from its current price of $2.93. Genprex has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex does not currently pay a dividend. Genprex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

In the past three months, Genprex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 11.22% of the stock of Genprex is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.29% of the stock of Genprex is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX



The P/E ratio of Genprex is -4.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Genprex is -4.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Genprex has a P/B Ratio of 3.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

