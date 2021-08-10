may delivered a positive earnings surprise Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Earnings results for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/11/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Gladstone Land last released its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. Gladstone Land has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year (($0.32) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Gladstone Land are expected to grow by 14.93% in the coming year, from $0.67 to $0.77 per share. Gladstone Land has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gladstone Land in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.52%. The high price target for LAND is $25.00 and the low price target for LAND is $16.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gladstone Land has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.63, Gladstone Land has a forecasted downside of 13.5% from its current price of $23.85. Gladstone Land has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land pays a meaningful dividend of 2.27%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Gladstone Land has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Gladstone Land is 84.38%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Gladstone Land will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.13% next year. This indicates that Gladstone Land will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

In the past three months, Gladstone Land insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.30% of the stock of Gladstone Land is held by insiders. Only 33.39% of the stock of Gladstone Land is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND



Earnings for Gladstone Land are expected to grow by 14.93% in the coming year, from $0.67 to $0.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Gladstone Land is -74.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gladstone Land is -74.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gladstone Land has a PEG Ratio of 5.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Gladstone Land has a P/B Ratio of 1.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here