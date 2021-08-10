Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Earnings results for Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Good Times Restaurants last issued its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Good Times Restaurants has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Good Times Restaurants will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Dividend Strength: Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants does not currently pay a dividend. Good Times Restaurants does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

In the past three months, Good Times Restaurants insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $228,489.00 in company stock. 25.73% of the stock of Good Times Restaurants is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.15% of the stock of Good Times Restaurants is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM



The P/E ratio of Good Times Restaurants is 13.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.39. The P/E ratio of Good Times Restaurants is 13.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 39.45. Good Times Restaurants has a P/B Ratio of 3.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here