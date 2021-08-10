numbers crunched for you before earnings results Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Earnings results for Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Graham last released its quarterly earnings data on May 31st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm earned $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. Graham has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year ($0.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.0. Graham has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Graham will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721239”.

Analyst Opinion on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Graham in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.35, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.60%. The high price target for GHM is $13.35 and the low price target for GHM is $13.35. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Graham has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.35, Graham has a forecasted downside of 0.6% from its current price of $13.43. Graham has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Graham pays a meaningful dividend of 3.24%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Graham has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Graham is 183.33%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Graham (NYSE:GHM)

In the past three months, Graham insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.54% of the stock of Graham is held by insiders. 70.74% of the stock of Graham is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Graham (NYSE:GHM



The P/E ratio of Graham is 55.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Graham is 55.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 41.85. Graham has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

