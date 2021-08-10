Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Earnings results for Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Greenland Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $24.61 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies has generated $0.67 earnings per share over the last year ($0.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. Earnings for Greenland Technologies are expected to grow by 21.67% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.73 per share. Greenland Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Greenland Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-452-5696 with passcode “2837618”.

Analyst Opinion on Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Greenland Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 117.39%. The high price target for GTEC is $14.00 and the low price target for GTEC is $14.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Greenland Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

In the past three months, Greenland Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,175,000.00 in company stock. 88.18% of the stock of Greenland Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 1.20% of the stock of Greenland Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings for Greenland Technologies are expected to grow by 21.67% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Greenland Technologies is 7.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Greenland Technologies is 7.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.88. Greenland Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

