worth buying post Earnings results? Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Earnings results for Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63.

Guild last posted its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.46. The firm earned $526.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. Guild has generated $8.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.8. Earnings for Guild are expected to grow by 1.09% in the coming year, from $3.66 to $3.70 per share. Guild has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Guild will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10015729”.

Analyst Opinion on Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Guild in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.24%. The high price target for GHLD is $20.00 and the low price target for GHLD is $18.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild does not currently pay a dividend. Guild does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

In the past three months, Guild insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 79.20% of the stock of Guild is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 23.67% of the stock of Guild is held by institutions.

Earnings for Guild are expected to grow by 1.09% in the coming year, from $3.66 to $3.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Guild is 1.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.98. The P/E ratio of Guild is 1.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.61.

