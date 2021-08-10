Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Earnings results for Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.36.

Gulf Island Fabrication last released its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.95 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($3.39) diluted earnings per share). Gulf Island Fabrication has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Gulf Island Fabrication will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Dividend Strength: Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication does not currently pay a dividend. Gulf Island Fabrication does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

In the past three months, Gulf Island Fabrication insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $44,400.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 14.20% of the stock of Gulf Island Fabrication is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 39.13% of the stock of Gulf Island Fabrication is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI



The P/E ratio of Gulf Island Fabrication is -1.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gulf Island Fabrication is -1.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gulf Island Fabrication has a P/B Ratio of 0.54. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

