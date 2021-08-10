Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Earnings results for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Haemonetics last announced its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm earned $225 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Haemonetics has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year ($1.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.4. Earnings for Haemonetics are expected to grow by 14.03% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $3.17 per share. Haemonetics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Haemonetics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Haemonetics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 61.41%. The high price target for HAE is $155.00 and the low price target for HAE is $71.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Haemonetics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $93.67, Haemonetics has a forecasted upside of 61.4% from its current price of $58.03. Haemonetics has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics does not currently pay a dividend. Haemonetics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

In the past three months, Haemonetics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,129,077.00 in company stock. Only 1.44% of the stock of Haemonetics is held by insiders. 96.40% of the stock of Haemonetics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE



Earnings for Haemonetics are expected to grow by 14.03% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $3.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Haemonetics is 37.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.98. The P/E ratio of Haemonetics is 37.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.03. Haemonetics has a PEG Ratio of 2.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Haemonetics has a P/B Ratio of 4.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

