Wall street estimates Earnings report Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Earnings results for Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Harrow Health last released its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. Harrow Health has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year ($0.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.8. Earnings for Harrow Health are expected to grow by 85.19% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.50 per share. Harrow Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Harrow Health will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:45 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157937”.

Analyst Opinion on Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Harrow Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 59.66%. The high price target for HROW is $15.00 and the low price target for HROW is $14.25. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Harrow Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.63, Harrow Health has a forecasted upside of 59.7% from its current price of $9.16. Harrow Health has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health does not currently pay a dividend. Harrow Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

In the past three months, Harrow Health insiders have bought 90.30% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $204,572.00 in company stock and sold $107,500.00 in company stock. 12.43% of the stock of Harrow Health is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 55.30% of the stock of Harrow Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW



Earnings for Harrow Health are expected to grow by 85.19% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Harrow Health is 24.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Harrow Health is 24.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.75. Harrow Health has a P/B Ratio of 8.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here