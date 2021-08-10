Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Earnings results for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13.

Hims & Hers Health last posted its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business earned $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Hims & Hers Health has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Hims & Hers Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.58) to ($0.28) per share. Hims & Hers Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Hims & Hers Health will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hims & Hers Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 82.26%. The high price target for HIMS is $20.00 and the low price target for HIMS is $12.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health does not currently pay a dividend. Hims & Hers Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

In the past three months, Hims & Hers Health insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,498,737.00 in company stock. 43.70% of the stock of Hims & Hers Health is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 35.89% of the stock of Hims & Hers Health is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS



Earnings for Hims & Hers Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.58) to ($0.28) per share. The P/E ratio of Hims & Hers Health is -35.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hims & Hers Health has a P/B Ratio of 10.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

