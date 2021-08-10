Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Earnings results for Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Dividend Strength: Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley does not currently pay a dividend. Holley does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

In the past three months, Holley insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 65.93% of the stock of Holley is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Holley (NYSE:HLLY



Earnings for Holley are expected to grow by 19.12% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $0.81 per share. Holley has a P/B Ratio of 17.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

