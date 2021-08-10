Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Earnings results for Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Hyliion last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Hyliion has generated ($0.31) earnings per share over the last year (($0.71) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hyliion are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($0.98) per share. Hyliion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Hyliion will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hyliion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 83.11%. The high price target for HYLN is $27.00 and the low price target for HYLN is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion does not currently pay a dividend. Hyliion does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

In the past three months, Hyliion insiders have sold 27,212.76% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $29,040.00 in company stock and sold $7,931,625.00 in company stock. 32.60% of the stock of Hyliion is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 15.23% of the stock of Hyliion is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN



Earnings for Hyliion are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($0.98) per share. The P/E ratio of Hyliion is -13.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hyliion is -13.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hyliion has a P/B Ratio of 2.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

