Earnings and Growth Analysis : HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Earnings results for HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

HyreCar last issued its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. HyreCar has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year (($1.00) diluted earnings per share). HyreCar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. HyreCar will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HyreCar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.84%. The high price target for HYRE is $25.00 and the low price target for HYRE is $16.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar does not currently pay a dividend. HyreCar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

In the past three months, HyreCar insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,345,430.00 in company stock. 14.71% of the stock of HyreCar is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 45.70% of the stock of HyreCar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE



The P/E ratio of HyreCar is -18.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

