worth buying post Earnings results? ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

Earnings results for ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

ICC Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

ICC last announced its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter. ICC has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. ICC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

Dividend Strength: ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

ICC does not currently pay a dividend. ICC does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

In the past three months, ICC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 23.20% of the stock of ICC is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.11% of the stock of ICC is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH



The P/E ratio of ICC is 7.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.39. The P/E ratio of ICC is 7.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.06. ICC has a P/B Ratio of 0.73. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

