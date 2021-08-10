Earnings : What to expect Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Earnings results for Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Analyst Opinion on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Idera Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.51%. The high price target for IDRA is $2.00 and the low price target for IDRA is $1.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Idera Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

In the past three months, Idera Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $59,500.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Idera Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 19.65% of the stock of Idera Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA



Earnings for Idera Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.61) per share. The P/E ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals is -0.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals is -0.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

