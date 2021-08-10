Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Earnings results for Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Innoviz Technologies last issued its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $0.73 million during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Innoviz Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.79) to ($0.67) per share. Innoviz Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Innoviz Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Innoviz Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.98%. The high price target for INVZ is $14.00 and the low price target for INVZ is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Innoviz Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.67, Innoviz Technologies has a forecasted upside of 53.0% from its current price of $8.28. Innoviz Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Innoviz Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

In the past three months, Innoviz Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 39.44% of the stock of Innoviz Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ



Earnings for Innoviz Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.79) to ($0.67) per share.

More latest stories: here