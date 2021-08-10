Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Earnings results for Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Inotiv last issued its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter. Inotiv has generated ($0.35) earnings per share over the last year (($0.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Inotiv are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.18) to $0.74 per share. Inotiv has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Inotiv will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inotiv in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.53%. The high price target for NOTV is $36.00 and the low price target for NOTV is $36.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Inotiv has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.00, Inotiv has a forecasted upside of 30.5% from its current price of $27.58. Inotiv has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv does not currently pay a dividend. Inotiv does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

In the past three months, Inotiv insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $120.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 11.46% of the stock of Inotiv is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 20.12% of the stock of Inotiv is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV



Earnings for Inotiv are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.18) to $0.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Inotiv is -83.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Inotiv is -83.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Inotiv has a P/B Ratio of 39.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

