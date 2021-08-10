Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from ironSource (NYSE:IS)

Earnings results for ironSource (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on ironSource (NYSE:IS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ironSource in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.41, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.03%. The high price target for IS is $13.00 and the low price target for IS is $8.80. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ironSource has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.41, ironSource has a forecasted upside of 31.0% from its current price of $8.71. ironSource has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ironSource (NYSE:IS)

ironSource does not currently pay a dividend. ironSource does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ironSource (NYSE:IS)

In the past three months, ironSource insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 80.13% of the stock of ironSource is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ironSource (NYSE:IS



Earnings for ironSource are expected to grow by 44.44% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.13 per share. ironSource has a PEG Ratio of 2.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

