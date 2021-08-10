Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

Earnings results for IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

IT Tech Packaging last issued its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.24) diluted earnings per share). IT Tech Packaging has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. IT Tech Packaging will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-452-5696 with passcode “2582868”.

Analyst Opinion on IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IT Tech Packaging in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging does not currently pay a dividend. IT Tech Packaging does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

In the past three months, IT Tech Packaging insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 19.00% of the stock of IT Tech Packaging is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 2.47% of the stock of IT Tech Packaging is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP



The P/E ratio of IT Tech Packaging is -1.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IT Tech Packaging has a P/B Ratio of 0.07. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

