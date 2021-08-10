Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Earnings results for Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Itamar Medical Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Itamar Medical last released its earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Itamar Medical has generated ($0.69) earnings per share over the last year (($1.00) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Itamar Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.25) to ($0.26) per share. Itamar Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Itamar Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 66.76%. The high price target for ITMR is $36.00 and the low price target for ITMR is $29.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Itamar Medical has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Itamar Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Itamar Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)

In the past three months, Itamar Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 43.61% of the stock of Itamar Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR



Earnings for Itamar Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.25) to ($0.26) per share. The P/E ratio of Itamar Medical is -18.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Itamar Medical is -18.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

