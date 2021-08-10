Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX)

Earnings results for J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX)

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.47.

J. Alexander’s last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter. J. Alexander’s has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.10) diluted earnings per share). J. Alexander’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

J. Alexander’s does not currently pay a dividend. J. Alexander’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, J. Alexander’s insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 21.19% of the stock of J. Alexander’s is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 41.83% of the stock of J. Alexander’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of J. Alexander’s is -137.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of J. Alexander’s is -137.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. J. Alexander’s has a P/B Ratio of 1.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

