Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Earnings results for Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.59.

Kaleido Biosciences last released its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Kaleido Biosciences has generated ($2.44) earnings per share over the last year (($2.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Kaleido Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.38) to ($2.17) per share. Kaleido Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kaleido Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 193.92%. The high price target for KLDO is $22.00 and the low price target for KLDO is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Kaleido Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

In the past three months, Kaleido Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of Kaleido Biosciences is held by insiders. 80.67% of the stock of Kaleido Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO



Earnings for Kaleido Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.38) to ($2.17) per share. The P/E ratio of Kaleido Biosciences is -2.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

