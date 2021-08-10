Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for KE (NYSE:BEKE)

Earnings results for KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18.

KE last released its quarterly earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The company earned $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. KE has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.7. Earnings for KE are expected to grow by 54.05% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $1.14 per share. KE has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. KE will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 9:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-452-5696 with passcode “1752298”.

Analyst Opinion on KE (NYSE:BEKE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KE in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.12, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 218.15%. The high price target for BEKE is $80.00 and the low price target for BEKE is $39.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

KE has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.12, KE has a forecasted upside of 218.2% from its current price of $21.41. KE has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE does not currently pay a dividend. KE does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: KE (NYSE:BEKE)

In the past three months, KE insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.94% of the stock of KE is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of KE (NYSE:BEKE



Earnings for KE are expected to grow by 54.05% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $1.14 per share. The P/E ratio of KE is 142.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.80. The P/E ratio of KE is 142.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. KE has a PEG Ratio of 1.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. KE has a P/B Ratio of 1.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here