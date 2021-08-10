thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Earnings results for Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Key Tronic last released its quarterly earnings results on July 6th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter. Key Tronic has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year ($0.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Key Tronic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Key Tronic will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “6622202”.

Key Tronic does not currently pay a dividend. Key Tronic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Key Tronic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of Key Tronic is held by insiders. 42.59% of the stock of Key Tronic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Key Tronic is 13.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Key Tronic is 13.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.88. Key Tronic has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

