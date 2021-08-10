Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Earnings results for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LifeStance Health Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.00%. The high price target for LFST is $36.00 and the low price target for LFST is $25.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LifeStance Health Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.40, LifeStance Health Group has a forecasted upside of 37.0% from its current price of $24.38. LifeStance Health Group has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group does not currently pay a dividend. LifeStance Health Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

In the past three months, LifeStance Health Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,403,375.00 in company stock. Only 13.82% of the stock of LifeStance Health Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST



Earnings for LifeStance Health Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.45) to ($0.13) per share.

More latest stories: here