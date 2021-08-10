Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Earnings results for Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.49.

Liquidia last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business earned $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million. Liquidia has generated ($1.76) earnings per share over the last year (($1.48) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Liquidia are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.74) per share. Liquidia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Liquidia will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Liquidia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 115.52%. The high price target for LQDA is $6.00 and the low price target for LQDA is $4.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Liquidia has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Liquidia has a forecasted upside of 115.5% from its current price of $2.32. Liquidia has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia does not currently pay a dividend. Liquidia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

In the past three months, Liquidia insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 29.50% of the stock of Liquidia is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 22.89% of the stock of Liquidia is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA



Earnings for Liquidia are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.74) per share. The P/E ratio of Liquidia is -1.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Liquidia is -1.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Liquidia has a P/B Ratio of 1.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

