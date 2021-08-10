Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Earnings results for Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.49.

Lordstown Motors last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.44. Lordstown Motors has generated ($1.04) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Lordstown Motors are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.32) to ($1.51) per share. Lordstown Motors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Lordstown Motors will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lordstown Motors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 132.64%. The high price target for RIDE is $40.00 and the low price target for RIDE is $3.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors does not currently pay a dividend. Lordstown Motors does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

In the past three months, Lordstown Motors insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.16% of the stock of Lordstown Motors is held by insiders. Only 20.41% of the stock of Lordstown Motors is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE



Earnings for Lordstown Motors are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.32) to ($1.51) per share. The P/E ratio of Lordstown Motors is -5.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lordstown Motors is -5.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lordstown Motors has a P/B Ratio of 1.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

