Earnings : What to expect MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

MannKind last announced its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm earned $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. MannKind has generated ($0.20) earnings per share over the last year (($0.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MannKind are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.20) to ($0.15) per share. MannKind has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. MannKind will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MannKind in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 58.29%. The high price target for MNKD is $8.00 and the low price target for MNKD is $5.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MannKind does not currently pay a dividend. MannKind does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, MannKind insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $30,570.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of MannKind is held by insiders. 45.11% of the stock of MannKind is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for MannKind are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.20) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of MannKind is -15.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

