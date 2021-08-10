Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Earnings results for Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marqeta in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.75%. The high price target for MQ is $35.00 and the low price target for MQ is $25.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Marqeta has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.00, Marqeta has a forecasted upside of 2.8% from its current price of $30.17. Marqeta has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta does not currently pay a dividend. Marqeta does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

In the past three months, Marqeta insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $7,999,992.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.23% of the stock of Marqeta is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ



Earnings for Marqeta are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.34) to ($0.44) per share.

More latest stories: here