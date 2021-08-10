Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Earnings results for Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Maui Land & Pineapple last released its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $2.06 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.13) diluted earnings per share). Maui Land & Pineapple has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Dividend Strength: Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple does not currently pay a dividend. Maui Land & Pineapple does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

In the past three months, Maui Land & Pineapple insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 64.90% of the stock of Maui Land & Pineapple is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 23.58% of the stock of Maui Land & Pineapple is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP



The P/E ratio of Maui Land & Pineapple is -80.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Maui Land & Pineapple is -80.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Maui Land & Pineapple has a P/B Ratio of 10.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

