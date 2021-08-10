, Will stock surge before Earnings results? MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Earnings results for MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MediciNova in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 307.61%. The high price target for MNOV is $15.00 and the low price target for MNOV is $15.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MediciNova has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, MediciNova has a forecasted upside of 307.6% from its current price of $3.68. MediciNova has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova does not currently pay a dividend. MediciNova does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

In the past three months, MediciNova insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 16.00% of the stock of MediciNova is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 23.15% of the stock of MediciNova is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV



Earnings for MediciNova are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.31) to ($0.26) per share. The P/E ratio of MediciNova is -14.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MediciNova is -14.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MediciNova has a P/B Ratio of 2.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

