Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Earnings results for MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

MediWound last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. MediWound has generated ($0.34) earnings per share over the last year (($0.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MediWound are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.39) to ($0.51) per share. MediWound has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. MediWound will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MediWound in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 102.16%. The high price target for MDWD is $10.00 and the low price target for MDWD is $6.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MediWound has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.50, MediWound has a forecasted upside of 102.2% from its current price of $3.71. MediWound has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound does not currently pay a dividend. MediWound does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

In the past three months, MediWound insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.90% of the stock of MediWound is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD



Earnings for MediWound are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.39) to ($0.51) per share. The P/E ratio of MediWound is -10.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MediWound is -10.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MediWound has a P/B Ratio of 13.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here