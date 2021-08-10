numbers crunched for you before earnings results MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

Earnings results for MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

MIND C.T.I. last posted its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $6.12 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. MIND C.T.I. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

Dividend Strength: MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.45%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. MIND C.T.I. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

In the past three months, MIND C.T.I. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.60% of the stock of MIND C.T.I. is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO



The P/E ratio of MIND C.T.I. is 12.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.39. The P/E ratio of MIND C.T.I. is 12.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.90. MIND C.T.I. has a P/B Ratio of 3.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here