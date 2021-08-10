Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Earnings results for Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Mogo last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business earned $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Mogo has generated ($0.30) earnings per share over the last year (($0.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Mogo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.25) per share. Mogo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mogo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 75.12%. The high price target for MOGO is $16.00 and the low price target for MOGO is $5.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mogo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $10.70, Mogo has a forecasted upside of 75.1% from its current price of $6.11. Mogo has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo does not currently pay a dividend. Mogo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

In the past three months, Mogo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.06% of the stock of Mogo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO



Earnings for Mogo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.25) per share. The P/E ratio of Mogo is -47.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mogo has a P/B Ratio of 50.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

