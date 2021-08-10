Earnings and Growth Analysis : NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Earnings results for NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14.

NeoGames last announced its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. NeoGames has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.2. Earnings for NeoGames are expected to grow by 88.24% in the coming year, from $0.51 to $0.96 per share. NeoGames has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. NeoGames will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NeoGames in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.86%. The high price target for NGMS is $53.00 and the low price target for NGMS is $27.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NeoGames has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.25, NeoGames has a forecasted downside of 25.9% from its current price of $54.29. NeoGames has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames does not currently pay a dividend. NeoGames does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

In the past three months, NeoGames insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.91% of the stock of NeoGames is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS



Earnings for NeoGames are expected to grow by 88.24% in the coming year, from $0.51 to $0.96 per share. The P/E ratio of NeoGames is 139.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.97. The P/E ratio of NeoGames is 139.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 30.34. NeoGames has a P/B Ratio of 23.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here