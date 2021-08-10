Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Earnings results for Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.8.

Neovasc last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Neovasc has generated ($1.71) earnings per share over the last year (($1.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Neovasc are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.31) to ($0.06) per share. Neovasc has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Neovasc will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Neovasc in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 140.99%. The high price target for NVCN is $2.00 and the low price target for NVCN is $2.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Neovasc has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc does not currently pay a dividend. Neovasc does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

In the past three months, Neovasc insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.97% of the stock of Neovasc is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN



Earnings for Neovasc are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.31) to ($0.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Neovasc is -0.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Neovasc has a P/B Ratio of 11.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

