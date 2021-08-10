Earnings and Growth Analysis : NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

Earnings results for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.76) earnings per share over the last year (($1.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.64) to ($0.70) per share. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 332.43%. The high price target for NRBO is $16.00 and the low price target for NRBO is $16.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 332.4% from its current price of $3.70. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

In the past three months, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.60% of the stock of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.70% of the stock of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO



Earnings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.64) to ($0.70) per share. The P/E ratio of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is -2.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is -2.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 10.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

