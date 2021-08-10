Should you short it before the Earnings result? : NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Earnings results for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Analyst Opinion on NIO (NYSE:NIO)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NIO in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.61, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.42%. The high price target for NIO is $80.30 and the low price target for NIO is $14.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NIO has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.61, NIO has a forecasted upside of 27.4% from its current price of $45.21. NIO has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO does not currently pay a dividend. NIO does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NIO (NYSE:NIO)

In the past three months, NIO insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of NIO is held by insiders. Only 28.62% of the stock of NIO is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of NIO (NYSE:NIO



Earnings for NIO are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.65) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of NIO is -48.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NIO is -48.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NIO has a P/B Ratio of 17.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here