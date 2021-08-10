How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Earnings results for Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Nuwellis, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.

Nuwellis last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.09. The firm earned $1.92 million during the quarter. Nuwellis has generated ($10.67) earnings per share over the last year (($7.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Nuwellis are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.16) to ($2.54) per share. Nuwellis has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Nuwellis will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Dividend Strength: Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Nuwellis does not currently pay a dividend. Nuwellis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

In the past three months, Nuwellis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.39% of the stock of Nuwellis is held by insiders. Only 20.76% of the stock of Nuwellis is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)



Earnings for Nuwellis are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.16) to ($2.54) per share. The P/E ratio of Nuwellis is -0.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nuwellis is -0.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nuwellis has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

