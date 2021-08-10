Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Earnings results for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09.

Olink Holding AB (publ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 19th, 2021. The reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.37. The company earned $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Olink Holding AB (publ) are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to ($0.10) per share. Olink Holding AB (publ) has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Olink Holding AB (publ) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.29%. The high price target for OLK is $50.00 and the low price target for OLK is $38.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) does not currently pay a dividend. Olink Holding AB (publ) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

In the past three months, Olink Holding AB (publ) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.29% of the stock of Olink Holding AB (publ) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK



