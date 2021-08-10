Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)

Earnings results for Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.35.

Opendoor Technologies last issued its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. The company earned $747.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.01 million. Opendoor Technologies has generated ($1.60) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Opendoor Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.26) to ($0.88) per share. Opendoor Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Opendoor Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Opendoor Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 145.71%. The high price target for OPEN is $72.00 and the low price target for OPEN is $17.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Opendoor Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.86, Opendoor Technologies has a forecasted upside of 145.7% from its current price of $15.00. Opendoor Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Opendoor Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)

In the past three months, Opendoor Technologies insiders have sold 683.99% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $2,992,405.00 in company stock and sold $23,460,145.00 in company stock. 11.70% of the stock of Opendoor Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 54.07% of the stock of Opendoor Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN



Earnings for Opendoor Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.26) to ($0.88) per share. The P/E ratio of Opendoor Technologies is -9.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Opendoor Technologies is -9.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Opendoor Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 5.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

