Should you short it before the Earnings result? : OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

OptimumBank last posted its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. OptimumBank has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. OptimumBank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

OptimumBank does not currently pay a dividend. OptimumBank does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, OptimumBank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 17.30% of the stock of OptimumBank is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 5.48% of the stock of OptimumBank is held by institutions.

OptimumBank has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

