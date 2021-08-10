Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Earnings results for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.56.

OptiNose last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. OptiNose has generated ($2.07) earnings per share over the last year (($1.94) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for OptiNose are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.54) to ($0.76) per share. OptiNose has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OptiNose in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 310.45%. The high price target for OPTN is $12.00 and the low price target for OPTN is $10.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OptiNose has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, OptiNose has a forecasted upside of 310.4% from its current price of $2.68. OptiNose has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose does not currently pay a dividend. OptiNose does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

In the past three months, OptiNose insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,539.00 in company stock. 38.00% of the stock of OptiNose is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 46.27% of the stock of OptiNose is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN



Earnings for OptiNose are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.54) to ($0.76) per share. The P/E ratio of OptiNose is -1.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OptiNose is -1.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OptiNose has a P/B Ratio of 20.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

