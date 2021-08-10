Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Earnings results for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year (($1.39) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.89) to ($0.60) per share. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 110.53%. The high price target for OSMT is $8.00 and the low price target for OSMT is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

In the past three months, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 12.58% of the stock of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT



Earnings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.89) to ($0.60) per share. The P/E ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is -2.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

