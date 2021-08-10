Will stock surge before Earnings results? Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

Earnings results for Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions last released its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business earned $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year ($0.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Pangaea Logistics Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-220-2332.

Analyst Opinion on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

Dividend Strength: Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions pays a meaningful dividend of 2.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pangaea Logistics Solutions is 43.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

In the past three months, Pangaea Logistics Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,778,918.00 in company stock. 43.57% of the stock of Pangaea Logistics Solutions is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 29.06% of the stock of Pangaea Logistics Solutions is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL



The P/E ratio of Pangaea Logistics Solutions is 9.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Pangaea Logistics Solutions is 9.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 58.46. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

