Wall street estimates Earnings report Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Earnings results for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Payoneer Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.88%. The high price target for PAYO is $14.00 and the low price target for PAYO is $11.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Payoneer Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.88, Payoneer Global has a forecasted upside of 28.9% from its current price of $9.99. Payoneer Global has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global does not currently pay a dividend. Payoneer Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

In the past three months, Payoneer Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO



Earnings for Payoneer Global are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.11) per share. Payoneer Global has a P/B Ratio of 55.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

