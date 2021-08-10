Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Earnings results for PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Paysign, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

PaySign last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. PaySign has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year (($0.24) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PaySign are expected to grow by 600.00% in the coming year, from $0.02 to $0.14 per share. PaySign has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. PaySign will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-389-0923 with passcode “13721129”.

Analyst Opinion on PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PaySign in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 147.98%. The high price target for PAYS is $10.00 and the low price target for PAYS is $3.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PaySign has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. PaySign has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign does not currently pay a dividend. PaySign does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

In the past three months, PaySign insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $145,938.00 in company stock. 41.30% of the stock of PaySign is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 25.74% of the stock of PaySign is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS



Earnings for PaySign are expected to grow by 600.00% in the coming year, from $0.02 to $0.14 per share. The P/E ratio of PaySign is -10.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PaySign has a P/B Ratio of 9.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

