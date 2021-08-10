Earnings and Growth Analysis : Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Earnings results for Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Performant Financial last issued its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. Performant Financial has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year (($0.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Performant Financial are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.06 per share. Performant Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Performant Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721981”.

Analyst Opinion on Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Performant Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 110.97%. The high price target for PFMT is $10.00 and the low price target for PFMT is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Performant Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Performant Financial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Performant Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

In the past three months, Performant Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,260,949.00 in company stock. 14.20% of the stock of Performant Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 40.20% of the stock of Performant Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT



Performant Financial has a P/B Ratio of 6.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

